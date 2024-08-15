© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Encyclopedia of the Sea' by Richard Ellis

By Vick Mickunas
Published August 15, 2024 at 1:06 PM EDT
a book cover for encylopedia by the sea
Contributed

Richard Ellis was a polymath and despite not having any formal training he became one of the leading authorities on the sea and the aquatic life there. He also became an extraordinary painter of marine creatures. This in depth, comprehensive encyclopedia of that world contains over 450 of his amazing paintings.

My only conversation with Richard Ellis stands out as one of the most fascinating interviews I have ever experienced. His engagement with the material and his quickness and enthusiasm in responding to my questions was truly a thrill. Richard Ellis was unforgettable. He died in May.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
