Best of the Book Nook: 'Encyclopedia of the Sea' by Richard Ellis

Richard Ellis was a polymath and despite not having any formal training he became one of the leading authorities on the sea and the aquatic life there. He also became an extraordinary painter of marine creatures. This in depth, comprehensive encyclopedia of that world contains over 450 of his amazing paintings.

My only conversation with Richard Ellis stands out as one of the most fascinating interviews I have ever experienced. His engagement with the material and his quickness and enthusiasm in responding to my questions was truly a thrill. Richard Ellis was unforgettable. He died in May.

