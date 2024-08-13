Book Nook: 'Shades of Mercy' by Bruce Borgos

Porter Beck is the local sheriff in a remote region of Nevada. As this second book in the series opens, one of his oldest friends has just died from an overdose of fentanyl. Even in this region with a low population

density the scourge of opioid addiction is taking a toll. Beck has been addressing the problem. But after this latest fatality, the surge of fentanyl pouring in from Mexico has taken on an even more sinister vibe. For Beck, this plague is feeling more personal.

Then there's the teenaged hacker who has somehow managed to embezzle millions, abscond with military drones, and annihilate a precious commodity owned by a local rancher. Her name is Mercy, and when it comes

to showing any for the bad guys she really doesn't.

I'm trying to avoid spoilers here. This book was a ripping good read.

