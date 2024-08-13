© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'DEAR INNER CRITIC: a self-doubt activity book' by Rebecca Kuder

By Vick Mickunas
Published August 13, 2024 at 1:02 PM EDT
the cover of a book called dear inner critic
Contributed

Some years ago I informed my inner critic that she might as well get lost because I had decided to ignore her advice in the future. She's still around but she is a lot less strident lately. Do you have an inner critic? I suppose that most of us do.

In her latest book, "Dear Inner Critic," Rebecca Kuder provides us with advice on how to deal with our inner critics and she even offers up a 30-day plan for addressing the inner critic with clever suggestions and
various techniques for coping with our inner critics, working with them, and even getting along with them. Amazing, I did not realize this was even possible!

Have fun, I certainly did.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
