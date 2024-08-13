Book Nook: 'DEAR INNER CRITIC: a self-doubt activity book' by Rebecca Kuder

Some years ago I informed my inner critic that she might as well get lost because I had decided to ignore her advice in the future. She's still around but she is a lot less strident lately. Do you have an inner critic? I suppose that most of us do.

In her latest book, "Dear Inner Critic," Rebecca Kuder provides us with advice on how to deal with our inner critics and she even offers up a 30-day plan for addressing the inner critic with clever suggestions and

various techniques for coping with our inner critics, working with them, and even getting along with them. Amazing, I did not realize this was even possible!

Have fun, I certainly did.

