Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Broiler'by Eli Cranor

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 25, 2024 at 11:10 PM EDT
Eli Cranor is one heckuva writer. Remember his name, we'll be hearing more from him. In "Broiler" the author has created a thriller set with a backdrop of the chicken processing industry in Arkansas. This is the story of two couples, one is affluent, the other isn't, and the repercussions that ripple away when the affairs of these four protagonists become intermingled. Wow, what a dazzling read this one is.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
