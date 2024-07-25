Book Nook: 'Broiler'by Eli Cranor

Eli Cranor is one heckuva writer. Remember his name, we'll be hearing more from him. In "Broiler" the author has created a thriller set with a backdrop of the chicken processing industry in Arkansas. This is the story of two couples, one is affluent, the other isn't, and the repercussions that ripple away when the affairs of these four protagonists become intermingled. Wow, what a dazzling read this one is.

