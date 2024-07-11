© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Mission to Malawi - Memoir of an African American Peace Corps Volunteer, 1967-1969' by John E. Fleming

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 11, 2024 at 6:30 AM EDT
mission to malawi book cover
John E. Fleming grew up wanting to become a missionary. That dream got derailed and as a young man fresh out of college his parents expected him to go out and get a job that paid him a decent salary. He decided instead to obtain a low paying position as a Peace Corps volunteer in the African nation of Malawi. Fleming was the only African-American recruit in his group.

In this memoir he shares his observations on that adventurous period of his life. And when he actually met some missionaries in Malawi he was
not very impressed. He realized at that point that perhaps his missionary dreams would not have turned out as he had hoped. This is a lovely meditation on a world that no longer exists.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
