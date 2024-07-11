Book Nook: 'Mission to Malawi - Memoir of an African American Peace Corps Volunteer, 1967-1969' by John E. Fleming

John E. Fleming grew up wanting to become a missionary. That dream got derailed and as a young man fresh out of college his parents expected him to go out and get a job that paid him a decent salary. He decided instead to obtain a low paying position as a Peace Corps volunteer in the African nation of Malawi. Fleming was the only African-American recruit in his group.

In this memoir he shares his observations on that adventurous period of his life. And when he actually met some missionaries in Malawi he was

not very impressed. He realized at that point that perhaps his missionary dreams would not have turned out as he had hoped. This is a lovely meditation on a world that no longer exists.