Best of the Book Nook: 'The Soul's Religion: Cultivating a Profoundly Spiritual Way of Life' by Thomas Moore

Back when many authors still went out on long book tours, Dayton, Ohio, was a literary destination. The former Books & Company location in Kettering used to have hundreds of author events each year. Those were the days and also a huge reason that this program even exists. During that period there were so many books being discussed in our region that we decided the radio was a perfect place to talk about them and gain some insights into the people who create them.

Thomas Moore came through Dayton on several occasions and we did some interviews. I really enjoyed our conversations, we developed a rapport. In 2002, Moore had just completed a grueling book tour and he was back at his home base when I called him on the telephone to conduct this live interview. Of course there was no way that I could know then that this would be our final deep dive together into spiritual matters. He has not appeared on the program since.

