Book Nook: 'Tehrangeles' by Porochista Khakpour

I'm not really into social media. I do dabble with Twitter, or whatever they are calling it this week. For years I have followed @PKhakpour on that platform-that's how I keep track of her opinions, passions, pains, and politics. During the pandemic I noted her obsessions with baking and K-Pop. In her latest novel, "Tehrangeles," she has one character who is obsessed with Kpop and another who becomes an obsessive baker. Write what you know, right?

When Porochista Khakpour was a young student with dreams of becoming a novelist she read that classic work "Little Women." She didn't get it, she didn't really like it very much. Now she has written a story that is set in our modern era and is inspired at least in part by "Little Women." She worked on this one for years and was imagining it even before she published her most recent novel, "The Last Illusion" a decade ago.

(I interviewed her for "The Last Illusion" when it came out in

paperback).

"Tehrangeles" is the story of four Iranian sisters in Los Angeles. The Milanis are hoping to get their own reality TV show. Al, their dad, made his fortune selling fast food. Their mother, Homa, misses Iran and is often depressed. This tale begins right before the coronavirus pandemic is about to hit and the story builds toward a big party at their mansion and what at the time would seem to be the ultimate super spreader event.

Porochista Khakpour writes with piercing humor and dazzling wit. And if you check out the cover of this novel you'll see one more reason I loved this book: because the most important character is pictured there; the family cat. You'll have to read the book to understand what I mean. We don't do spoilers!

Oh, and by the way, Porochista is currently obsessed with the WNBA. I know this because I still keep tabs on her on that social media contraption. They call me @BookNookVick.

