Book Nook: 'Fighting the Night: Iwo Jima, WWII, and a Flyer's Life' by Paul Hendrickson

Paul Hendrickson's dad was one heck of a pilot. He flew nighttime missions off of Iwo Jima in 1945. Navigating through pitch black skies, his dad sought out the Japanese. His father rarely talked about WWII. After his dad died his son regretted that they had not had more conversations about it.

He had thought about writing this book about this amazing pilot, his father, he had been doing the research for it for decades. When he finally decided it was time to complete the task Paul Hendrickson the author felt a kinship with his father as he navigated through the darkness that enveloped this deeply personal history. The joy he felt as he unearthed the mysteries of his father's life illuminates every page of this compelling biography.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.