Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Fighting the Night: Iwo Jima, WWII, and a Flyer's Life' by Paul Hendrickson

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 22, 2024 at 3:04 PM EDT
the book cover to "iwo jima, wordl war two and a flyer's life"
Contributed

Paul Hendrickson's dad was one heck of a pilot. He flew nighttime missions off of Iwo Jima in 1945. Navigating through pitch black skies, his dad sought out the Japanese. His father rarely talked about WWII. After his dad died his son regretted that they had not had more conversations about it.

He had thought about writing this book about this amazing pilot, his father, he had been doing the research for it for decades. When he finally decided it was time to complete the task Paul Hendrickson the author felt a kinship with his father as he navigated through the darkness that enveloped this deeply personal history. The joy he felt as he unearthed the mysteries of his father's life illuminates every page of this compelling biography.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
