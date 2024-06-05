Book Nook: 'On the Mad River' by Lucrecia Guerrero

Lucrecia Guerrero returned to the program to discuss her latest novel, "On the Mad River." I go back a ways with this author. She has appeared on this program for all of her books.

I first met her almost 30 years ago when we served together on the board of the Antioch Writers' Workshop. She likes to write about the border area in Arizona where she grew up, so this novel is a bit of a departure from that.

A literal departure as well in that her protagonist Rosa Linda has fled the border region to escape from a guy who wanted her to settle down and marry him. She wasn't having any of that and when she left she did also borrow some of his money without asking him. So, there's that. She washes up on the shores of the Mad River, a place that feels a lot like the Miami Valley circa 1980s, on a Greyhound bus. She has no intention of staying but we can make all the plans we want, right?

During this interview the author explained her process and how she came up with some of her characters. Simply put, they spring out of her brain. Lucrecia Guerrero is a gifted writer and she gives lovely interviews.