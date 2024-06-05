© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'First Squad, First Platoon' by Rod Serling, an interview with Anne Serling

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 5, 2024 at 1:54 PM EDT
a magazine cover mentions sterling as an author
Contributed

Rod Serling is best known as the creator of a television program called "The Twilight Zone." Serling served in the Pacific during WWII and witnessed some harrowing things that he never really got over.

How could he? He wrote this deeply autobiographical story shortly after the war ended. At around that same time Serling took advantage of the GI Bill to attend Antioch College.

While he was at Antioch he began working in radio. This was before WYSO existed as the Antioch College radio station. He went on to work as a radio script writer at WLW in Cincinnati. Not too long after that he made the transition to writing for an exciting new medium; television.

The rest, as they say, is history.

In this interview with Serling's daughter Anne we talked about her father's experiences during the war, his time here in Yellow Springs, and how by 1955 he had become a famous TV writer while enduring heavy censorship from networks and sponsors. This year is the 100th anniversary of Rod Serling's birth-this newly discovered story just
appeared in The Strand Magazine.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
