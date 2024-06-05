Book Nook: 'First Squad, First Platoon' by Rod Serling, an interview with Anne Serling

Rod Serling is best known as the creator of a television program called "The Twilight Zone." Serling served in the Pacific during WWII and witnessed some harrowing things that he never really got over.

How could he? He wrote this deeply autobiographical story shortly after the war ended. At around that same time Serling took advantage of the GI Bill to attend Antioch College.

While he was at Antioch he began working in radio. This was before WYSO existed as the Antioch College radio station. He went on to work as a radio script writer at WLW in Cincinnati. Not too long after that he made the transition to writing for an exciting new medium; television.

The rest, as they say, is history.

In this interview with Serling's daughter Anne we talked about her father's experiences during the war, his time here in Yellow Springs, and how by 1955 he had become a famous TV writer while enduring heavy censorship from networks and sponsors. This year is the 100th anniversary of Rod Serling's birth-this newly discovered story just

appeared in The Strand Magazine.

