Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Sporting Moustaches' by Aug Stone

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 23, 2024 at 1:02 PM EDT
a book cover of a man with a long orange mustache
"Sporting Moustaches" by Aug Stone.

Have you been accused of splitting hairs? That is nothing compared to the follicles being severed in this bizarre story collection.

Aug Stone is a former standup comedian with a quirky sense of humor.

He's also a shameless punster. In his new story collection, "Sporting Moustaches," readers will encounter a variety of hirsute tales that range from amusing to downright cringeworthy.

Most of these stories involve sports; basketball, football, baseball, etc. There's one about a guy who wraps his moustache around his hockey stick and this makes him a better player somehow.

There's a badminton player who has birds living inside his beard that fly out at crucial moments during matches and prove distracting to his opponents. There's a figure skater who is obsessed with the letter "V."

Stone explained this story was a tributeto his favorite novelist, Thomas Pynchon. The author litters his pages with literary allusions, pop culture contusions, and punishing punish extrusions.

It is all rather strange and is primarily a series of odd rabbit holes. I laughed at some and in others I just hurried along to get to the next story. That's one beauty of story collections like this one, if a story isn't working for readers then they can flip a few pages to get to the next one.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities.
