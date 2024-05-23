Book Nook: 'Sporting Moustaches' by Aug Stone

Aug Stone is a former standup comedian with a quirky sense of humor.

He's also a shameless punster. In his new story collection, "Sporting Moustaches," readers will encounter a variety of hirsute tales that range from amusing to downright cringeworthy.

Most of these stories involve sports; basketball, football, baseball, etc. There's one about a guy who wraps his moustache around his hockey stick and this makes him a better player somehow.

There's a badminton player who has birds living inside his beard that fly out at crucial moments during matches and prove distracting to his opponents. There's a figure skater who is obsessed with the letter "V."

Stone explained this story was a tributeto his favorite novelist, Thomas Pynchon. The author litters his pages with literary allusions, pop culture contusions, and punishing punish extrusions.

It is all rather strange and is primarily a series of odd rabbit holes. I laughed at some and in others I just hurried along to get to the next story. That's one beauty of story collections like this one, if a story isn't working for readers then they can flip a few pages to get to the next one.

