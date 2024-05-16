© 2024 WYSO
Best of the Book Nook: 'Triumph of Justice: the Final Judgment on the Simpson Saga' by Daniel Petrocelli

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 16, 2024 at 5:18 PM EDT
Revisiting the O.J. Simpson civil trial.

With the recent death of O.J. Simpson I decided to dust off this interview I did 26 years ago with Daniel Petrocelli. Petrocelli was the attorney who represented the Goldman family in a civil suit against O.J. Simpson. This litigation took place after a jury failed to convict Simpson of committing murders during his criminal trial.

Petrocelli won that suit and the story of how it happened continues to fascinate. Although according to the obituaries of Simpson that I have read he managed to evade paying most of the monetary judgment the court had declared he owed as a result of that civil trial.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
