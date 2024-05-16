Best of the Book Nook: 'Triumph of Justice: the Final Judgment on the Simpson Saga' by Daniel Petrocelli

With the recent death of O.J. Simpson I decided to dust off this interview I did 26 years ago with Daniel Petrocelli. Petrocelli was the attorney who represented the Goldman family in a civil suit against O.J. Simpson. This litigation took place after a jury failed to convict Simpson of committing murders during his criminal trial.

Petrocelli won that suit and the story of how it happened continues to fascinate. Although according to the obituaries of Simpson that I have read he managed to evade paying most of the monetary judgment the court had declared he owed as a result of that civil trial.

