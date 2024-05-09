Book Nook: 'The End of the Road' by Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Andrew Welsh-Huggins is a long-time journalist who is also an outstanding novelist. In recent years he has shifted from juggling those endeavors to focus on the bookish side of things. His new novel,"The End of the Road." impressed me tremendously. I had been aware of him but I had never had him appear as a guest on the program before. Until now. I can't say enough nice things about this book. He has several characters in this story who are so memorable they will surely linger in your thoughts for many weeks after you finish reading the book.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.