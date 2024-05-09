© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The End of the Road' by Andrew Welsh-Huggins

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 9, 2024 at 4:49 PM EDT
This captivating crime novel is set in the Columbus area.

Andrew Welsh-Huggins is a long-time journalist who is also an outstanding novelist. In recent years he has shifted from juggling those endeavors to focus on the bookish side of things. His new novel,"The End of the Road." impressed me tremendously. I had been aware of him but I had never had him appear as a guest on the program before. Until now. I can't say enough nice things about this book. He has several characters in this story who are so memorable they will surely linger in your thoughts for many weeks after you finish reading the book.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
