Book Nook: 'The Rebellious CEO: 12 Leaders Who Did It Right' by Ralph Nader

Ralph Nader's advocacy for consumers is legendary. Nader has fought the good fight for decades and his resolute efforts have saved thousands of lives. He is still doing it. The first time I had him on the program in 2001 he was getting a lot of criticism for his third party run for the presidency the previous year. Disgruntled Democrats blamed Ralph Nader for Al Gore's loss to George W. Bush. You might recall that the final decision on the outcome of the balloting in Florida lasted for weeks after the election and it ended up being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. Some Democrats claimed if Nader had not been on the ballot that Gore would have had a clear win in Florida and he would have won the election. Nader didn't see it that way. Go back into our Book Nook archive to hear what he thought about all of that.

I was eager to talk him again about his new book, it is really great, and to ask him what he thinks about this current election year and the third party run of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. At age 90 Ralph Nader is just as sharp as ever.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.