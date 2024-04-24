© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: Pursuit, by Erica Funkhouser

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:52 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Closing out National Poetry Month with more poems.

22 years ago I interviewed the poet Erica Funkhouser. This is our only interview. When I went back and dusted this one off I realized that I had forgotten how much I enjoyed our conversation that day and this lovely poetry collection. Today I spoke at a luncheon for Friends of the Libraries at Wright State University. I was a talking to the president of that organization and she mentioned how much she had enjoyed this very interview, especially Erica's poem about the time a guy had caught her trespassing.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook BooksPoetry
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas