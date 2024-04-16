© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'The Healing Power of Pets: Harnessing the Amazing Ability of Pets to Make and Keep People Happy and Healthy' by Marty Becker

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 16, 2024 at 9:12 PM EDT
When you talk to your pets do you use funny voices? Admit it!

22 years ago when the celebrity veterinarian Marty Becker came out to Yellow Springs for this interview he was one of the best known animal experts in the country. This is one of those timeless interviews, the information he was sharing could have been happening yesterday. Do you have any animal companions? Do you ever allow your furry friends to sleep in your bed? Did you know that even 50 years ago allowing an animal to share your bed would have been considered highly unusual, even bizarre?

Now such behavior is commonplace. In this interview Dr. Becker explains how our attitudes toward our animal companions have changed over the years and he looks back at the dawn of the first bonds being forged between people and what were probably hungry wolves who decided whatever those humans were cooking sure smelled appetizing.

Enjoy this Book Nook flashback to 2002.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
