Best of the Book Nook: 'The Healing Power of Pets: Harnessing the Amazing Ability of Pets to Make and Keep People Happy and Healthy' by Marty Becker

22 years ago when the celebrity veterinarian Marty Becker came out to Yellow Springs for this interview he was one of the best known animal experts in the country. This is one of those timeless interviews, the information he was sharing could have been happening yesterday. Do you have any animal companions? Do you ever allow your furry friends to sleep in your bed? Did you know that even 50 years ago allowing an animal to share your bed would have been considered highly unusual, even bizarre?

Now such behavior is commonplace. In this interview Dr. Becker explains how our attitudes toward our animal companions have changed over the years and he looks back at the dawn of the first bonds being forged between people and what were probably hungry wolves who decided whatever those humans were cooking sure smelled appetizing.

Enjoy this Book Nook flashback to 2002.

