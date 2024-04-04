Book Nook: 'Lilith' by Eric Rickstad

American gun violence in schools is an ongoing horror. The politicians who have the ability to pass laws that might actually do something to stanch the bleeding seem to be paralyzed and utterly impotent. They do nothing.

Eric Rickstad spent years working on this story. He published other books in the meantime. But he kept returning to this one while the cascade of school shootings just keeps happening. One thing he observed was that the school shooters seem to be of a certain type; men and boys. What is wrong with America? What is wrong with our guys? Why are all these firearms designed for only one purpose, to kill people, so easy to obtain? Why is nothing being done to stop this never ending cycle of sickening violence?

In "Lilith" readers discover a character who finally has had enough, an individual who decides to fight back. Fasten your seat belts.

