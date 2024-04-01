© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Refugee Boy' by Benjamin Zephaniah

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 1, 2024 at 9:19 PM EDT
A conversation with a gifted poet who left us far too soon.

When the poet Benjamin Zephaniah arrived at our studios 22 years ago for a live interview I really did not know much about him. During that conversation I learned a lot and was quite impressed by this amazing man.

Benjamin Zephaniah died in December. When I saw his obituary in the New York Times I finally became aware that he had been a phenomenal talent, that his activism had been tremendous, and that he was actually quite famous.

This was an incredible interview.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Book Nook BooksPoetry
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
