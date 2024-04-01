Best of the Book Nook: 'Refugee Boy' by Benjamin Zephaniah

When the poet Benjamin Zephaniah arrived at our studios 22 years ago for a live interview I really did not know much about him. During that conversation I learned a lot and was quite impressed by this amazing man.

Benjamin Zephaniah died in December. When I saw his obituary in the New York Times I finally became aware that he had been a phenomenal talent, that his activism had been tremendous, and that he was actually quite famous.

This was an incredible interview.

