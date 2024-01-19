Book Nook: 'Merest Breath: Qohelet Translation and Commentaries' by Aubrey L. Glazer and Martin S. Cohen

Rav Aubrey L. Glazer began offering his spiritual guidance to the

congregation of Beth Abraham Synagogue in Dayton in 2022. He joined us in studio to discuss his latest book which he co-wrote with the translator Martin S. Cohen.

Here's a description of the book from the details page at Amazon.com:

A provocative and contemporary translation with two new commentaries on Qohelet (Ecclesiastes). This eclectic commentary on one of the strangest books of the Hebrew Bible is an ancient wisdom text that dares to address theological skepticism of the present. Understanding Qohelet as resisting biblical theological platitudes about sin, prayer, and forgiveness, this is a magisterial collection of thinkers ancient and modern--from Heraclitus to Gersonides to Hume and Leonard Cohen--that dares to think differently. Cohen's new translation and introductory commentary (Kol Ha-Tor) is in conversation with Glazer's philosophical interpretations (Ruah Ha-Orev) --ranging from Hebraic stoicism and skepticism to an exploration of the comprehensive mystical layers of interpretation in Zoharic commentary --allow Qohelet to emerge anew as a theological empiricist. Rediscover Qohelet as the remarkable Hebrew ironist who points seekers of truth to life's "dialectical dance between melancholia and joy."

