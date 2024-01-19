© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook: 'Merest Breath: Qohelet Translation and Commentaries' by Aubrey L. Glazer and Martin S. Cohen

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 19, 2024 at 10:26 AM EST
Rav Aubrey L. Glazer began offering his spiritual guidance to the
congregation of Beth Abraham Synagogue in Dayton in 2022. He joined us in studio to discuss his latest book which he co-wrote with the translator Martin S. Cohen.

Here's a description of the book from the details page at Amazon.com:

A provocative and contemporary translation with two new commentaries on Qohelet (Ecclesiastes). This eclectic commentary on one of the strangest books of the Hebrew Bible is an ancient wisdom text that dares to address theological skepticism of the present. Understanding Qohelet as resisting biblical theological platitudes about sin, prayer, and forgiveness, this is a magisterial collection of thinkers ancient and modern--from Heraclitus to Gersonides to Hume and Leonard Cohen--that dares to think differently. Cohen's new translation and introductory commentary (Kol Ha-Tor) is in conversation with Glazer's philosophical interpretations (Ruah Ha-Orev) --ranging from Hebraic stoicism and skepticism to an exploration of the comprehensive mystical layers of interpretation in Zoharic commentary --allow Qohelet to emerge anew as a theological empiricist. Rediscover Qohelet as the remarkable Hebrew ironist who points seekers of truth to life's "dialectical dance between melancholia and joy."

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
