The Best of the Book Nook: Scott Simon, Ammon Shea and Naomi Klein

In 1994 I interviewed my first author for this radio station, a writer of science fiction. Ten minutes later I interviewed another one. After that I began featuring the occasional author interview during the Afternoon Excursions music program I was hosting. After a few. months of this sporadic activity my colleague Anne Williams made a suggestion, actually, she made two suggestions. Anne was very organized and she gently encouraged me to try to emulate her in that regard. That day Anne suggested that if this author interview segment was becoming a regular thing that perhaps I might consider thinking up a name for it? Anne liked structure. Her next suggestion was all about creating some. She explained listeners like to tune in at regular times and once I thought up a name for these author interview segments that I might consider airing them at regular times? Upon hearing her wise ideas I said "Okay, let's call it the Book Nook and I'll try to air it on weekdays after the NPR news headlines at the top of the 2 o'clock hour. Station manager Brian Gibbons and program director Ruth Yellowhawk were both quite supportive of these ideas so that is what we did.

Almost thirty years later the rest is history. For this flashback edition of the program I went back half way, to the year 2008, 15 years ago. I pulled out three very different programs from 2008.

Up first you will hear NPR's Scott Simon talking about his novel "Windy City." Following that is Ammon Shea with his book "Reading the OED: One Man, One Year, 21,730 Pages." Our final segment features the Naomi Klein discussing "The Shock Doctrine-the Rise of Disaster Capitalism."

