© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Lies of the Land: Seeing Rural America for What It Is―and Isn’t' by Steven Conn

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 6, 2024 at 5:20 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

An urban historian examines rural America.

Steven Conn's study of rural America is generating some buzz. It was recently featured in The New Yorker Magazine. Conn, a professor of history at Miami University in Oxford, proposes that our images of what rural America is and once was are seemingly at odds with the reality of what our rural areas have actually become.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas