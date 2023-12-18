Book Nook: 'Girl to City' by Amy Rigby

In 1996 Amy Rigby released her first album as a solo artist. It is called "Diary of a Mod Housewife." I was the Music Director for WYSO at that time and I loved the album. Amy came through the area in 1997 and she stopped by and played several songs for us live on the air. She was fantastic.

Fast forward 26 years. I'm on Twitter, or X, and I follow Amy Rigby. I sent her a tweet and mentioned that I still have fond recollections of the time she came by and performed. She responded with a "who are you?" We got into a Twitter conversation and I explained to her that I stopped directing the music department at WYSO 20 years ago and that I don't even host music shows any more. But, I still interview authors. She replied: "great, I wrote a memoir!"

She promised to send me her book. And she did. I read it. I loved it. We did another interview! Here it is.

And there's something extra fabulous about this program. Peter Hayes went back and digitized the cassette tape recording I had made of our original 1997 show and we dropped in a couple of Amy's performances of songs from "Mod Housewife." How cool is that???

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.