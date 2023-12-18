© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Girl to City' by Amy Rigby

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Amy Rigby returned to the program to discuss her fantastic music memoir.

In 1996 Amy Rigby released her first album as a solo artist. It is called "Diary of a Mod Housewife." I was the Music Director for WYSO at that time and I loved the album. Amy came through the area in 1997 and she stopped by and played several songs for us live on the air. She was fantastic.

Fast forward 26 years. I'm on Twitter, or X, and I follow Amy Rigby. I sent her a tweet and mentioned that I still have fond recollections of the time she came by and performed. She responded with a "who are you?" We got into a Twitter conversation and I explained to her that I stopped directing the music department at WYSO 20 years ago and that I don't even host music shows any more. But, I still interview authors. She replied: "great, I wrote a memoir!"

She promised to send me her book. And she did. I read it. I loved it. We did another interview! Here it is.

And there's something extra fabulous about this program. Peter Hayes went back and digitized the cassette tape recording I had made of our original 1997 show and we dropped in a couple of Amy's performances of songs from "Mod Housewife." How cool is that???

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas