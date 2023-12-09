© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Over the Seawall - Tsunamis, Cyclones, Drought, and the Delusion of Controlling Nature' by Stephen Robert Miller

By Vick Mickunas
Published December 9, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST
"Over the Seawall - Tsunamis, Cyclones, Drought, and the Delusion of Controlling Nature" by Stephen Robert Miller

When dealing with the changing climate we have a choice: work with nature, or against it.

Have you noticed how much the climate is changing and how quickly it is happening? This new book examines how we have repeatedly gone for the quick fix to try to combat climate change and that often these fixes can turn out to be maladaptations and things end up backfiring and only getting worse.

The author has observed that working with nature instead of against it can be beneficial. This book is well researched and it contains crucial information.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
