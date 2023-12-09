Book Nook: 'Over the Seawall - Tsunamis, Cyclones, Drought, and the Delusion of Controlling Nature' by Stephen Robert Miller

Have you noticed how much the climate is changing and how quickly it is happening? This new book examines how we have repeatedly gone for the quick fix to try to combat climate change and that often these fixes can turn out to be maladaptations and things end up backfiring and only getting worse.

The author has observed that working with nature instead of against it can be beneficial. This book is well researched and it contains crucial information.

