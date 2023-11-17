Book Nook: 'Starter Villain' by John Scalzi

John Scalzi lives a quiet life in the tiny town of Bradford, Ohio. He has written almost all of his books in Bradford and his latest, "Starter Villain," is another superb example of why Scalzi has become one of the best selling science fiction writers on the planet.

"Starter Villain" is quirky and amusing and fantastic. The book is also a loving homage to cats. Look at the cover, brilliant, isn't it? It is always a pleasure to talk to John about his work.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.