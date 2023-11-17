© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Starter Villain' by John Scalzi

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

John Scalzi's latest book, "Starter Villain," is another superb example of why Scalzi has become one of the best selling science fiction writers on the planet.

John Scalzi lives a quiet life in the tiny town of Bradford, Ohio. He has written almost all of his books in Bradford and his latest, "Starter Villain," is another superb example of why Scalzi has become one of the best selling science fiction writers on the planet.

"Starter Villain" is quirky and amusing and fantastic. The book is also a loving homage to cats. Look at the cover, brilliant, isn't it? It is always a pleasure to talk to John about his work.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Stay Connected
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas