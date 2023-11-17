© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook: 'A is for Arsenic: an ABC of Victorian Death' by Chris Woodyard

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST
Chris Woodyard's fascination with death has filled her life.

Chris Woodyard's voluminous knowledge of the subject of death verges on the encyclopedic. Over the course of several interviews I have discovered that while her intelligence is dazzling she also possesses an amazing talent for making a very serious subject fascinating and also surprisingly humorous. Death is no laughing matter but she always makes me laugh regardless. Her new book is another classic study of mortality and all of the grief, mourning, and occasional hilarity that attends it.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
