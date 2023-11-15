Book Nook: 'Dark Ride' by Lou Berney

Lou Berney was feeling stuck. The veteran screenwriter and novelist was struggling with his latest work of fiction. Ultimately he allowed himself to channel feelings of frustration and inadequacy into the creation of a fictional protagonist, a lovable loser named Hardy, who powers Berney's latest thriller "Dark Ride." This story was so captivating, building to an explosive conclusion. I sat down to start reading it one evening and I could not stop. When I finally finished the book at 3am all I could do was grin and thank Lou Berney for this incredible story.

