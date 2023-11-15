© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Dark Ride' by Lou Berney

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 15, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
"Dark Ride" by Lou Berney

A writer's loss of confidence in his own work inspired this amazing novel.

Lou Berney was feeling stuck. The veteran screenwriter and novelist was struggling with his latest work of fiction. Ultimately he allowed himself to channel feelings of frustration and inadequacy into the creation of a fictional protagonist, a lovable loser named Hardy, who powers Berney's latest thriller "Dark Ride." This story was so captivating, building to an explosive conclusion. I sat down to start reading it one evening and I could not stop. When I finally finished the book at 3am all I could do was grin and thank Lou Berney for this incredible story.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Stay Connected
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas