© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Revolutionary Feminists - the Women's Liberation Movement in Seattle' by Barbara Winslow

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 9, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
"Revolutionary Feminists - the Women's Liberation Movement in Seattle" by Barbara Winslow

Barbara Winslow chronicled the women's liberation movement in Seattle.

Barbara Winslow was attending Antioch College in Yellow Springs when she decided to move to Seattle to go to the University of Washington. Winslow was living there in 1965 when the women's liberation movement was forming in that city. In her new history of that period she looked back at the period between 1965 and 1975. Winslow was quite active in various groups and she preserved an archive of material that really helped when she was doing her research for this book. Part history, part memoir, Winslow's memories of this exciting and turbulent time are vivid. She was right there.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Stay Connected
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas