The Best of the Book Nook: 'Killing Pablo: The Hunt for the World's Greatest Outlaw' by Mark Bowden

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 3, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
"Killing Pablo: The Hunt for the World's Greatest Outlaw" by Mark Bowden

Detailing the rise and fall of the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

(Original recording made in 2001)

Mark Bowden in an investigative journalist. The story of Pablo Escobar and the Medellin Cartel is brutally fascinating. Bowden initially filed these stories as part of an investigative series for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Then he turned his research into this book. For a time Pablo Escobar was the most popular man in Colombia. He was a heroic folk idol to his countrymen, the guy who sold millions of dollars worth of cocaine to the Americanos. As his legend grew as well as his ferocity, he ultimately became the most hunted man in the nation. He had thousands of people killed including anybody who dared to oppose him. At one point he was ordering the assassinations of presidential candidates. He had a commercial airliner blown out of the sky because he thought one of the candidates was on board it. He wasn't.

Escobar died as he lived, in a cloud of red mist. This is a stunning story.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
