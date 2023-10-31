The Best of the Book Nook: 'Ghost Hunter's Guide to Haunted Ohio' by Chris Woodyard

(Original recording made in 2000)

When the calendar turns to October and Halloween I always think of Chris Woodyard. In my estimation she is Ohio's leading expert on our spooky, ghostly realms. We went back into our archive and dug up this lovely interview with Chris that we made when she was out publicizing her book "Ghost Hunter's Guide to Haunted Ohio."

Her encounters with the spirit world began when she was a child. It seems to run in the family.Her literary appreciation of the macabre often comes with a delightful dollop of good humor. I thought this interview was simply Boo-tiful!

