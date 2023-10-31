© 2023 WYSO
The Best of the Book Nook: 'Ghost Hunter's Guide to Haunted Ohio' by Chris Woodyard

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 31, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
"Ghost Hunter's Guide to Haunted Ohio" by Chris Woodyard

We dug up this interview with Chris Woodyard that we made when she was out publicizing her book "Ghost Hunter's Guide to Haunted Ohio."

(Original recording made in 2000)

When the calendar turns to October and Halloween I always think of Chris Woodyard. In my estimation she is Ohio's leading expert on our spooky, ghostly realms. We went back into our archive and dug up this lovely interview with Chris that we made when she was out publicizing her book "Ghost Hunter's Guide to Haunted Ohio."

Her encounters with the spirit world began when she was a child. It seems to run in the family.Her literary appreciation of the macabre often comes with a delightful dollop of good humor. I thought this interview was simply Boo-tiful!

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
