Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Morning in This Broken World' by Katrina Kittle

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 23, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
"Morning in This Broken World" by Katrina Kittle

Katrina Kittle returned to the program with her heart warming new novel.

Katrina Kittle's latest novel is set in Dayton during the pandemic. Kittle frequently explores hot button issues and in this book she doesn't shy away from situations that are often fraught and emotionally draining. Some themes in this one include aging, eldercare, dementia, sexual identity, homophobia, drug addiction, and suicide.There's even a happy ending.

Best of the Book Nook Bonus segment: 'The Apprentice' by Tess Gerritsen

(Original recording made in 2002)

21 years ago the novelist Tess Gerritsen made her second appearance on the program to discuss her book "The Apprentice." It was the second installment in what has become known as the Rizzoli and Isles series. The author is a reliable chart buster and has sold over 25 million books. Those books have also become the basis for a successful TV series.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
