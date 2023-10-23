Book Nook: 'Morning in This Broken World' by Katrina Kittle

Katrina Kittle's latest novel is set in Dayton during the pandemic. Kittle frequently explores hot button issues and in this book she doesn't shy away from situations that are often fraught and emotionally draining. Some themes in this one include aging, eldercare, dementia, sexual identity, homophobia, drug addiction, and suicide.There's even a happy ending.

Best of the Book Nook Bonus segment: 'The Apprentice' by Tess Gerritsen

(Original recording made in 2002)

21 years ago the novelist Tess Gerritsen made her second appearance on the program to discuss her book "The Apprentice." It was the second installment in what has become known as the Rizzoli and Isles series. The author is a reliable chart buster and has sold over 25 million books. Those books have also become the basis for a successful TV series.

