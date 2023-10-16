© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Come with Me' by Erin Flanagan

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 16, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT
Come with Me" by Erin Flanagan

Erin Flanagan wrote a novel about a really creepy friendship. So good.

Erin Flanagan returned to the program with her latest tale of mystery and suspense and creepy friendship. I don't know where Erin comes up with this stuff? In this story husbands are definitely an endangered species. Erin knows how to write potboilers and she just gets better with each book. Which is even more impressive when one realizes her first novel, Deer Season, won a prestigious Edgar Award!

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
