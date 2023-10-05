Book Nook: 'Things Get Ugly-the Best Crime Stories of Joe R. Lansdale' by Joe R. Lansdale

The first time I interviewed Joe R. Lansdale things did not go smoothly. I called him, he was on location filming a movie. His cell phone reception was poor. He was surrounded by people, you could hear them talking.

He seemed distracted. It was not an ideal situation.

I love his work and really wanted to try to do another interview. This time the author was at home. His phone sounded good. He sounded great. He was relaxed and quite talkative. We had a wonderful conversation. I learned a lot about him. If you have not read his work you are in for a treat.

And there is so much of it!