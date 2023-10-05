© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Things Get Ugly-the Best Crime Stories of Joe R. Lansdale' by Joe R. Lansdale

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 5, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT
"Things Get Ugly-the Best Crime Stories of Joe R. Lansdale" by Joe R. Lansdale

Joe R. Lansdale returned to the program after a long hiatus.

The first time I interviewed Joe R. Lansdale things did not go smoothly. I called him, he was on location filming a movie. His cell phone reception was poor. He was surrounded by people, you could hear them talking.

He seemed distracted. It was not an ideal situation.

I love his work and really wanted to try to do another interview. This time the author was at home. His phone sounded good. He sounded great. He was relaxed and quite talkative. We had a wonderful conversation. I learned a lot about him. If you have not read his work you are in for a treat.

And there is so much of it!

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
