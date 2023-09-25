© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Detective Up Late' by Adrian McKinty

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 25, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Adrian McKinty returns with a new Sean Duffy book and reissues of all the others.

A number of years ago I picked up a copy of a book by Adrian McKinty. The book was set in Northern Ireland during the period known as "The Troubles," when sectarian violence in the region was almost an everyday occurrence. The book featured an Irish cop named Sean Duffy, a Catholic guy surrounded by Protestants in the Royal Ulster Constabulary. McKinty knows the area and the period well, that's when and where he grew up. The book was great. I read every book in the series.

Then McKinty stopped publishing the Duffy books and moved on to other things. Listen to this interview to find out what he was doing in the meantime. This latest Duffy book has been long anticipated and it is the first one in the series to be released initially as a hardcover. The
previous novels all came out as paperbacks with no hardcover releases. Here's the amazing thing; McKinty has become such a hot author over the last several years that his publisher for this new Duffy has just gone back and reissued all the previous books in the series as hardcovers. That almost never happens. Amazing.

I always love talking Adrian. I hope you enjoy listening in to our latest conversation.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
