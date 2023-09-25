Book Nook: 'The Detective Up Late' by Adrian McKinty

A number of years ago I picked up a copy of a book by Adrian McKinty. The book was set in Northern Ireland during the period known as "The Troubles," when sectarian violence in the region was almost an everyday occurrence. The book featured an Irish cop named Sean Duffy, a Catholic guy surrounded by Protestants in the Royal Ulster Constabulary. McKinty knows the area and the period well, that's when and where he grew up. The book was great. I read every book in the series.

Then McKinty stopped publishing the Duffy books and moved on to other things. Listen to this interview to find out what he was doing in the meantime. This latest Duffy book has been long anticipated and it is the first one in the series to be released initially as a hardcover. The

previous novels all came out as paperbacks with no hardcover releases. Here's the amazing thing; McKinty has become such a hot author over the last several years that his publisher for this new Duffy has just gone back and reissued all the previous books in the series as hardcovers. That almost never happens. Amazing.

I always love talking Adrian. I hope you enjoy listening in to our latest conversation.

