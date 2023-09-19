© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Sleepless City' by Reed Farrel Coleman

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Thriller author Reed Farrel Coleman talks about his latest series, Sleepless City.

Over the years that I have been talking to authors about their work I have come across quite a few novels by Reed Farrel Coleman. His body of work is most impressive but I had never interviewed him before this. Coleman has just begun publishing a new series. If you enjoy fast-paced thrillers you might appreciate Sleepless City.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas