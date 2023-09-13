© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Prom Mom' by Laura Lippman

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 13, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of "Prom Mom" by Laura Lippman

Laura Lippman's latest novel will leave readers breathless.

Over the years that I have been talking to authors on the radio I have discovered a number of writers who have become my favorite interview subjects. Laura Lippman is one of those people. She writes amazing books and she gives fabulous interviews! I think this is our sixth interview? I love this book. And I think this is my favorite interview with her yet.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
