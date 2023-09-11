Book Nook: 'The Old Lion - a Novel of Theodore Roosevelt' by Jeff Shaara

Jeff Shaara returned to the program to discuss his latest novel which he based upon the life story of Theodore Roosevelt. Roosevelt is one of the four presidents who was memorialized on Mount Rushmore. It was Roosevelt who began to establish our system of national parks. He was also the guy who got the Panama Canal project underway. For a guy of less than large physical stature he was certainly larger than life.

