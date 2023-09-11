© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook: 'The Old Lion - a Novel of Theodore Roosevelt' by Jeff Shaara

By Vick Mickunas
Published September 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
This author believes Theodore Roosevelt was one of our greatest presidents.

Jeff Shaara returned to the program to discuss his latest novel which he based upon the life story of Theodore Roosevelt. Roosevelt is one of the four presidents who was memorialized on Mount Rushmore. It was Roosevelt who began to establish our system of national parks. He was also the guy who got the Panama Canal project underway. For a guy of less than large physical stature he was certainly larger than life.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
