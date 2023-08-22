© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Watermen: The Birth of American Swimming and One Young Man's Fight to Capture Olympic Gold' by Michael Loynd

By Vick Mickunas
Published August 22, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Just over a century ago hardly anybody in America knew how to swim.

What made Americans begin to finally get interested in swimming? One factor in that change was the success of an American Olympic swimmer named Charlie Daniels. This is his story. And it is a good one.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
