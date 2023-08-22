Book Nook: 'The Watermen: The Birth of American Swimming and One Young Man's Fight to Capture Olympic Gold' by Michael Loynd
Just over a century ago hardly anybody in America knew how to swim.
What made Americans begin to finally get interested in swimming? One factor in that change was the success of an American Olympic swimmer named Charlie Daniels. This is his story. And it is a good one.
