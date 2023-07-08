Book Nook: 'The Autobiography of Matthew Scudder' by Lawrence Block

One of the first things I realized about interviewing authors is that there were going to be really good conversations and then there would be those that were not so good. Fortunately the good ones have far exceeded the clunkers. Another thing that I have discovered is that the clunker interviews do not indicate that any future interviews will also have problems. Some authors were having bad days. Being out on author tours for new books can be an exhausting experience. These are all things that I have learned since I spoke to my first author back in 1994.

I have done a half dozen interviews with Lawrence Block and he has become one of my favorite guests on the program. This has been a pleasant surprise because my first interview with him didn't go very well and the second one was even worse. I'll spare you the details.

Our last four interviews have been lovely. Listen to this one, I hope you'll agree that we just had another wonderful chat. He's such an incredible writer and he has written so many books. I have been dipping into his back catalog quite a bit recently as I have been perusing his work just for the sheer pleasure of it.

