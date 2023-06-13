© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Best Friends' by Martha Moody

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 13, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of "Best Friends" by Martha Moody

Martha Moody made her first appearance on the program for her debut novel, which became a best seller.

(Original recording made in 2001)

One of the great pleasures I derive from interviewing authors takes place on those occasions when I get to talk to a writer about their very first published book right as it is being released. When I talked to Martha Moody about her novel "Best Friends" I was delighted to meet her and I loved the book. It went on to become a very popular book and that was additionally thrilling because Martha is a writer from Dayton, Ohio.

I have interviewed Martha since then, in fact she asked me to write a blurb for another book that she wrote and I was honored to be asked to do it. I keep hoping she's working on another one. Stay tuned!

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas