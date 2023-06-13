The Best of the Book Nook: 'Best Friends' by Martha Moody

(Original recording made in 2001)

One of the great pleasures I derive from interviewing authors takes place on those occasions when I get to talk to a writer about their very first published book right as it is being released. When I talked to Martha Moody about her novel "Best Friends" I was delighted to meet her and I loved the book. It went on to become a very popular book and that was additionally thrilling because Martha is a writer from Dayton, Ohio.

I have interviewed Martha since then, in fact she asked me to write a blurb for another book that she wrote and I was honored to be asked to do it. I keep hoping she's working on another one. Stay tuned!

