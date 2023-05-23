© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Burning Land-the Overstreet Saga-Volume II' by David O. Stewart

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 23, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
An author transforms his family history into a compelling multi-generational fictional saga.

David O. Stewart returned to the show to talk about the second novel in a trilogy which is inspired by the history of a branch of his family that has been in America since the 18th century.

In the second volume of the Overstreet Saga the author transports readers across desolate Civil War battlefields and then plunges us into the blazing inferno of the Great Chicago Fire. This ambitious series drops us into some of the more dramatic moments in our nation's history.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
