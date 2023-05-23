Book Nook: 'The Burning Land-the Overstreet Saga-Volume II' by David O. Stewart

David O. Stewart returned to the show to talk about the second novel in a trilogy which is inspired by the history of a branch of his family that has been in America since the 18th century.

In the second volume of the Overstreet Saga the author transports readers across desolate Civil War battlefields and then plunges us into the blazing inferno of the Great Chicago Fire. This ambitious series drops us into some of the more dramatic moments in our nation's history.

