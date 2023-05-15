© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook 'Nine Minutes, Twenty Seconds: A True Story of Tragedy and Triumph"'by Gary Pomerantz

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 15, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
In 1995, it took almost ten minutes for a crippled commuter flight to finally come to ground. Plenty of time for those on board to ponder their fates.

(Original recording made in 2002)

In 2002 the journalist Gary Pomerantz was on a book tour for a gripping work of non-fiction, "Nine Minutes, Twenty Seconds: A True Story of Tragedy and Triumph." This little known story of heartbreak and heroism was truly amazing.

The author came out to our studios in Yellow Springs to talk about this story. Bear in mind that this interview look place less than a year after the horrific events of September 11, 2001.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
