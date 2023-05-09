The Best of the Book Nook 'The Arcanum: The Extraordinary True Story' by Janet Gleeson

(Original program recorded in 1999)

Janet Gleeson is an English writer who wrote a history of porcelain. When the book came out 25 years ago it became a #1 bestseller in the United Kingdom. After the book was issued over here the author embarked on an American book tour and one of the stops she made was at the studios of WYSO in Yellow Springs. We recorded an interview for posterity. That conversation was stashed away, never heard since the original broadcast, until now, as it now joins our Book Nook archive of over 900 podcasts.

She had written a lovely book and she made a charming guest. The porcelain story is a timeless one that continues to fascinate.

