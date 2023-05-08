© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Sun & Shadow Wood & Stone' a conversation with editor Ed Davis

By Bill Felker
Published May 8, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
Sun and Shadow, Wood & Stone

A poetry collection that has sprung forth from the annual Solstice poetry readings at Glen Helen in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

The Tecumseh Land Trust and the Glen Helen Association in Yellow Springs have organized public poetry readings during December since 2012. This anthology contains poems written by poets who have participated in these events over the years.

A number of the writers featured in this collection have appeared on this program: Ed Davis, David Lee Garrison, Gabrielle Civil, Moriel Rothman-Zecher, Ron Rollins, Herbert Woodward Martin, Furaha Henry-Jones, and Bill Felker.

Ed Davis is a poet and novelist and he was one of the editors of this anthology. He spoke with me about the annual Solstice poetry readings and we read some of the poems in this collection.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Bill Felker
Bill Felker has been writing nature columns and almanacs for regional and national publications since 1984. His Poor Will’s Almanack has appeared as an annual publication since 2003. His organization of weather patterns and phenology (what happens when in nature) offers a unique structure for understanding the repeating rhythms of the year.
