Book Nook: 'Sun & Shadow Wood & Stone' a conversation with editor Ed Davis

The Tecumseh Land Trust and the Glen Helen Association in Yellow Springs have organized public poetry readings during December since 2012. This anthology contains poems written by poets who have participated in these events over the years.

A number of the writers featured in this collection have appeared on this program: Ed Davis, David Lee Garrison, Gabrielle Civil, Moriel Rothman-Zecher, Ron Rollins, Herbert Woodward Martin, Furaha Henry-Jones, and Bill Felker.

Ed Davis is a poet and novelist and he was one of the editors of this anthology. He spoke with me about the annual Solstice poetry readings and we read some of the poems in this collection.

