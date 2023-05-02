The Best of the Book Nook: 'Morgawr (The Voyage of the Jerle Shannara, Book 3' by Terry Brooks

(Original recording made in 2002)

Terry Brooks made his final appearance on the program on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the release of his first novel, the first book in his Shannara series, in 2002. At that time he also had a new book out, "The Voyage of the Jerle Shannara, Book 3."

During our conversation that day we talked about his craft, how he writes, how he became a writer, and how his day job as an attorney subsidized his writing efforts until the time when he finally broke out to become a best-selling novelist. He also made the claim that he could no longer recall how he came up with the name Shannara.

Brooks is probably the best-selling living fantasy writer at this point, he has over 25 million books in print.

BONUS segment:

We had a little extra time on the show so we dusted off a recording we made on the program many years ago of a performance by some throat-singing monks. And then we closed out the broadcast with a tribute to the musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto who died recently. His theme to the film "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" has been the musical soundtrack for the Book Nook for the past 25 years.

