© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BookNook_iTunesLogo.jpg
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Morgawr (The Voyage of the Jerle Shannara, Book 3' by Terry Brooks

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover of "Morgawr (The Voyage of the Jerle Shannara, Book 3" by Terry Brooks

Terry Brooks came out to Yellow Springs 26 years ago to talk about his best-selling Shannara books.

(Original recording made in 2002)

Terry Brooks made his final appearance on the program on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the release of his first novel, the first book in his Shannara series, in 2002. At that time he also had a new book out, "The Voyage of the Jerle Shannara, Book 3."

During our conversation that day we talked about his craft, how he writes, how he became a writer, and how his day job as an attorney subsidized his writing efforts until the time when he finally broke out to become a best-selling novelist. He also made the claim that he could no longer recall how he came up with the name Shannara.

Brooks is probably the best-selling living fantasy writer at this point, he has over 25 million books in print.

BONUS segment:

We had a little extra time on the show so we dusted off a recording we made on the program many years ago of a performance by some throat-singing monks. And then we closed out the broadcast with a tribute to the musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto who died recently. His theme to the film "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" has been the musical soundtrack for the Book Nook for the past 25 years.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas