The Best of the Book Nook: 'Are You Somebody?: The Accidental Memoir of a Dublin Woman' by Nuala O'Faolain + Bonus Segment

(Original interview recorded in 1997)

She never planned to write a memoir. And after she did she never expected anybody to read it. But they read it alright, her memoir became a bestseller. The book sold so well that her publisher sent her all the way to Dayton, Ohio to do a book signing. That's how Nuala ended up doing a radio show with me here at WYSO.

And we did several more in later years but this first interview is the one that has stayed with me. I loved her book and was excited to meet her. When she arrived I was instantly charmed. What a writer and speaker she was! She thought her life had been pretty much over. Then she wrote that book and it changed everything.

Nuala died in 2008.

BONUS SEGMENT: "Aunt Beanie's First Prize Beets" performed on the Excursions program many years ago. They were working on some new songs. The following year the band would break up.