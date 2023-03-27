© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'Are You Somebody?: The Accidental Memoir of a Dublin Woman' by Nuala O'Faolain + Bonus Segment

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT
Vick Mickunas' first interview with the Irish writer Nuala O'Faolain was truly memorable.

(Original interview recorded in 1997)

She never planned to write a memoir. And after she did she never expected anybody to read it. But they read it alright, her memoir became a bestseller. The book sold so well that her publisher sent her all the way to Dayton, Ohio to do a book signing. That's how Nuala ended up doing a radio show with me here at WYSO.

And we did several more in later years but this first interview is the one that has stayed with me. I loved her book and was excited to meet her. When she arrived I was instantly charmed. What a writer and speaker she was! She thought her life had been pretty much over. Then she wrote that book and it changed everything.

Nuala died in 2008.

BONUS SEGMENT: "Aunt Beanie's First Prize Beets" performed on the Excursions program many years ago. They were working on some new songs. The following year the band would break up.

Book Nook Books
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
