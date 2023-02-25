Book Nook: 'Lark Ascending' by Silas House

Over the years that I have been talking to authors on the radio I have interviewed many writers who had just written their first books. A few of them have gone on to become very well known. Others have kept at it and put together respectable bodies of work. Some of those first time authors simply vanished, they stopped writing.

It is so wonderful to be able to talk to writers and to observe as their careers take off. Silas House is one of those who has kept at it and done very well. His latest book, "Lark Ascending," is set in the not too

distant future. What will the world be like twenty years from now? Silas imagined that world and his vision of it is a bit frightening. Lark, his protagonist, struggles to survive in a hostile environment.

