Book Nook: 'My Life of Crime-Essays and Other Entertainments' by Tyler C. Gore

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST
Cover of "My Life of Crime-Essays and Other Entertainments" by Tyler C. Gore

This new essay collection contains humor and pathos and medical digressions. Also, pranks with pizzas.

Over the years it has behooved me to have a top secret post office box. I don't give out the box number to just anybody because after all, it is very top secret. Therefore you can imagine my surprise, in fact, I daresay, astonishment when I went to the post office to check my mail and noticed somebody had sent me a mysterious package. It was addressed to my top secret mail box. I looked at the return address and saw it had been mailed by Tyler C. Gore of Brooklyn, New York. I was flabbergasted! I wondered, who in heaven's name is Tyler C. Gore and how on earth did he obtain my super top secret address?!

I opened the parcel. There was a book within-an odd book with a picture of a guy on the cover who seemed to have pepperoni eyes. Very weird. Tyler did enclose his e-mail info so I contacted him and demanded to know who had given him my super secret post office box number? He identified the culprit, a Mr. Ben Miller, formerly of New York City, but now living in glorious seclusion somewhere in South Dakota. That Ben Miller, the greatest writer in America.

When I realized that it had been Ben Miller who had given Tyler my super secret address I relented. I was OK with it. After all, it was Ben Miller who had done such a thing. I felt honored. And I can understand why Ben gave Tyler my address because Tyler is a great writer and a subtle humorist. Oh, and besides that, Tyler loves cats.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
