Book Nook: 'My Life of Crime-Essays and Other Entertainments' by Tyler C. Gore

Over the years it has behooved me to have a top secret post office box. I don't give out the box number to just anybody because after all, it is very top secret. Therefore you can imagine my surprise, in fact, I daresay, astonishment when I went to the post office to check my mail and noticed somebody had sent me a mysterious package. It was addressed to my top secret mail box. I looked at the return address and saw it had been mailed by Tyler C. Gore of Brooklyn, New York. I was flabbergasted! I wondered, who in heaven's name is Tyler C. Gore and how on earth did he obtain my super top secret address?!

I opened the parcel. There was a book within-an odd book with a picture of a guy on the cover who seemed to have pepperoni eyes. Very weird. Tyler did enclose his e-mail info so I contacted him and demanded to know who had given him my super secret post office box number? He identified the culprit, a Mr. Ben Miller, formerly of New York City, but now living in glorious seclusion somewhere in South Dakota. That Ben Miller, the greatest writer in America.

When I realized that it had been Ben Miller who had given Tyler my super secret address I relented. I was OK with it. After all, it was Ben Miller who had done such a thing. I felt honored. And I can understand why Ben gave Tyler my address because Tyler is a great writer and a subtle humorist. Oh, and besides that, Tyler loves cats.

