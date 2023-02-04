© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Modern Witchcraft with the Greek Gods: History, Insights & Magickal Practice' by Jason Mankey and Astrea Taylor

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 4, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST
Cover of Modern Witchcraft with the Greek Gods: History, Insights & Magickal Practice" by Jason Mankey and Astrea Taylor

Astrea Taylor returned to the program to talk about her fifth book which
she co-wrote with Jason Mankey.

One of the great pleasures of reading books and then talking to the authors about them is observing writers as their careers have flowered. I met Astrea Taylor many years ago and one day I encountered her at her job in Yellow Springs and she shared some very personal information with me; she told me that some day she was planning to write a book.

Then some years later she published her first book and I interviewed her about it. And she has never stopped. This latest one is her fifth book and she's already working on another one. I am so happy for her.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
