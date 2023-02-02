© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook

The Best of the Book Nook: 'The Disappearance of Sherlock Holmes' by Larry Millett

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 2, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST
Cover of "The Disappearance of Sherlock Holmes" by Larry Millett

(Original recording made in 2002)

Many journalists pursue second careers as novelists. For years Larry Millett covered the architecture beat for the newspaper in St. Paul Minnesota. Imagine that, a newspaper with a writer on architecture. Different times. That same newspaper once had a Pulitzer prize winning reporter named John Camp. You probably know of him by his pen name "John Sandford." John Sandford has sold a gazillion copies of his novels.

While Larry Millett will never attain the literary success of his former colleague, he is one heck of a writer. Millett has published numerous books on architecture and he wrote a series of novels that featured Sherlock Holmes going far afield from his Baker Street lair, in Minnesota-of all places. Imagine that. Larry Millett did. Here's a recording made during his only visit to the Book Nook back in 2002.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
