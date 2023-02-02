The Best of the Book Nook: 'The Disappearance of Sherlock Holmes' by Larry Millett

(Original recording made in 2002)

Many journalists pursue second careers as novelists. For years Larry Millett covered the architecture beat for the newspaper in St. Paul Minnesota. Imagine that, a newspaper with a writer on architecture. Different times. That same newspaper once had a Pulitzer prize winning reporter named John Camp. You probably know of him by his pen name "John Sandford." John Sandford has sold a gazillion copies of his novels.

While Larry Millett will never attain the literary success of his former colleague, he is one heck of a writer. Millett has published numerous books on architecture and he wrote a series of novels that featured Sherlock Holmes going far afield from his Baker Street lair, in Minnesota-of all places. Imagine that. Larry Millett did. Here's a recording made during his only visit to the Book Nook back in 2002.

