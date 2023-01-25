Book Nook: Looking back at some favorite interviews from 2022

Three of my favorite guests returned to the show for interviews during 2022. Alice Feiring talked about her new memoir. James Lee Burke discussed his most personal novel yet. Lawrence Block returned with a book that most of his readers never ever expected to see. These three writers have a strong sense of connection to the program. As the host, I totally relate to all three of them. As readers and listeners, you can hopefully feel like you have significant roles in making those connections, as well. Because without you, there is no us.

2022 was another fun year in the Book Nook!

